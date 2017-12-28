OCC: Lower Taxes May Lead To Lower Oklahoma Utility Rates - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OCC: Lower Taxes May Lead To Lower Oklahoma Utility Rates

Posted: Updated:
Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony
OKLAHOMA CITY -

It may be too soon to fully understand what the new federal tax law will mean for you, but state officials say one of the benefits might be lower utility bills.

One of the new law's cornerstones is a drop in the corporate tax rate to 21 percent.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says that means PSO will pay $28-million in federal taxes, OG&E will pay about $58-million less and ONG about $17-million less.

Commissioner Bob Anthony wants the agency to take immediate action, to try and make sure the savings are passed on to ratepayers.

"Right now today, there's a component in your utility bill to pay for federal taxes, if it drops in half, then why should you still pay the higher amount. The company isn't going to pass that higher tax onto the federal government," said Bob Anthony.

Rate cases have already been filed and the next step will be hearings where the utilities will be able to argue their case.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.