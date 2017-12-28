Small Fire At OKC's Chesapeake Energy Arena Causes Thunder Game - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Small Fire At OKC's Chesapeake Energy Arena Causes Thunder Game Delay

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Wednesday night's OKC Thunder game against the Toronto Raptors was briefly stopped after some lights in the Chesapeake Energy Arena caught fire.

The fire caused some smoke inside the arena. 

The Chesapeake Energy Arena issued the following statement:

During the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors game at Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 27, a photo strobe light overloaded on the catwalk over Section 206. The mechanism was powered down and the small electrical fire was taken care of quickly.

With 4:12 remaining in the 3rd quarter, play was stopped. Following a delay of approximately 3 minutes and 47 seconds, play resumed on the court.

The arena was not evacuated.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
