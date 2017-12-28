'A New Leaf' Expanding To Owasso Area

"A New Leaf is planning to expand into Owasso.

Owassoisms reports the non-profit organization will move into a nearly 50 acre location near 86th Street North and Memorial Drive.

The project will include residential housing for people with developmental disabilities. Flowers and produce will be grown at the site which will then be sold to help the residents.

The project will allow "A New Leaf" to expand beyond the nursery they currently occupy in Broken Arrow.