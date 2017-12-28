$337M Powerball Jackpot Numbers Drawn

The winning numbers drawn for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot were 3, 9, 16, 56, 60 with a Powerball number of 3. The jackpot was $337 million.

There was a one-time cash option of $210.4 million.

Early Thursday, the Powerball website announced that no winning tickets were sold for that jackpot, and the estimated top prize for the next drawing, Saturday night, is $384 million.

Tickets are $2, and sales time cut offs vary by state but are usually one to two hours before the drawing.

The prizes are based on annuity options, paid over 29 years.