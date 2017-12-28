Armed Man Robs Tulsa QuikTrip - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Armed Man Robs Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa convenience store early Thursday.

Officers say just after 2 a.m., an armed man walked into the QuikTrip near 31st and Highway 169.  They say the man, who's face was covered, pointed a pistol at the clerk and told the clerk to give up the cash.

After getting the money, police say the man ran west of the store.  TPD used a K9 officer to track the suspect, but lost his scent about a half a mile from the store.

Right now, officers say they're trying to see if this guy could be connected to other crimes.

"We're looking through some video and stuff to see if we can't match him up with some other robberies that have occurred and start our investigation from there," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Andrew MacKenzie.

Police say the clerk was not hurt during the robbery. If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. 

