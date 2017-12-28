Chilly Thursday Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chilly Thursday Across Green Country

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Chilly air continues to hang around for our Thursday, but there is some good news: It won’t be as frigid as yesterday! 

Wind chill values are still starting off in the teens and 20s this morning, so you’ll still need the big coat and plenty of extra layers as you head out the door. Cloudy skies are hanging around this morning, but we expect to see some areas of sunshine later this afternoon.

Those areas of sun and a return to a south breeze will help us moderate somewhat today, with afternoon highs generally in the upper 30s to low 40s for our Thursday.

The warmest day of this week – and likely the warmest day we’ll have for another week following – arrives on Friday. A gustier south wind looks to push our highs into the mid to upper 40s Friday afternoon. That doesn’t sound all that warm, but you’ll want to enjoy it because it’s all downhill from there!

Yet another surge of arctic air will begin to arrive on Saturday with temperatures settling back into the 20s and low 30s along with a very cold northeast wind. Some freezing drizzle will be possible later in the day Saturday which could cause a few slick spots.

Another quick-moving upper level wave will try to spread some light snow across the state on Sunday. Amounts appear light at this time, but once again a few slick spots could occur with temperatures well below freezing, so we’ll keep you advised!

The biggest story over the weekend will be the return to bitter cold. Some extremely frigid air looks to surge in for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with teens and 20s possible during the daytime hours.

Buckle up for plenty of cold air the next several days! As always, we’ll keep you advised.

