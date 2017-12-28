Man Arrested For Driving SUV Stolen In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Arrested For Driving SUV Stolen In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Matthew Tarbox Tulsa County jail photo of Matthew Tarbox
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a man who led officers on a chase early Thursday in a stolen SUV.

Officers say the chase began when 32-year-old Matthew Tarbox ran a red light in the 3300 block of West Admiral at about 3:45 a.m.

The chase ended when the 1998 Toyota 4Runner crashed in the woods behind a parking lot in the 100 block of Rosedale, police say. Tarbox then ran off, according to police.

News On 6 was there when police officer arrested Tarbox hiding underneath a parked car at 1st and Santa Fe at about 4:20 a.m.

Police booked Matthew Tarbox into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and running a roadblock.

Officers believe the SUV was initially stolen Wednesday from near 15th and Baltimore.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.