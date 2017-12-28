OG&E Crews Being Sent To Puerto Rico

A crew of OG&E linemen are heading to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief efforts.

A convoy of 50 OG&E trucks will be headed to Lake Charles, Louisiana, where they'll be loaded onto a barge and sent to Puerto Rico.

Approximately 30 percent of the island remains without power. The federal government has installed a record 1,000 generators.

OG&E electricians and linemen are responding to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's request for assistance.

OG&E is joining a contingent of 18 power companies sending crews during this round of repairs.

OG&E's first wave of support consists of 50 workers heading to the island on Jan. 13. They will stay for 20 days before being relieved by the next 50 crew members.

A lot of the responding support crews and companies are part of the Edison Electric Institute, the American Public Power Association and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association

Crews will be flying to the island later in January.