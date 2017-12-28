Bus Line To Cut Stops To Four Oklahoma Cities

Effective January 17th, 2018, Jefferson Bus Lines says it is cutting back on stops in Oklahoma.

In a news release, the company says it is discontinuing service to Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Chickasha and Lawton.

"After providing service to these communities for many years, this was a difficult decision for the company," said Kevin Pursey, Director of Marketing.

"Over the years we have had wonderful support from community leaders, media and agents; but the ridership that we need just isn't there. The route has not covered the cost of the service for a number of years, and the loss of connections in Wichita Falls through the national intercity bus network in January will create additional losses that make the route unsustainable."

Jefferson Lines will continue to provide bus service from Kansas City to Bartlesville and Tulsa.

"We recognize that there is a need for service in these communities," says Pursey, "However, we feel the need may be better met by subsidized public transit service that carries passengers to our main route in Tulsa or to Greyhound in Oklahoma City."