The Latest: Energy costs are concern with latest cold snap

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

An international conservation group has listed snowy owls as vulnerable to extinction over worries that climate change is threatening their main prey.

NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless, who was the first person to fly freely and untethered in space, has died at age 80.

A lawyer accused of helping pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli cover up a financial fraud has been convicted in New York.

California legalizes marijuana for recreational use Jan. 1, but that won't stop federal agents from seizing the drug on busy freeways and backcountry highways.

Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.

Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.

This was the year scientists proved they could doctor DNA to successfully treat diseases.

Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization.

A state with one of the busiest death chambers in the country in recent decades, Oklahoma will enter its third year without an execution in 2018 while prison officials and state attorneys fine tune its procedure for putting condemned inmates to death.

A state with one of the busiest death chambers in the country in recent decades, Oklahoma will enter its third year without an execution in 2018 while prison officials and state attorneys fine tune its procedure for putting condemned inmates to death.

Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.

Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.

(Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP). Logan Rogers pushes his bike along East Third Street in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-h...

(Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP). Chelse Volgyes clears snow from her car in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-hardened city ...

(Damian Sebouhian /The Observer via AP). In this Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 photo, a man uses a snow blower to dig out after heavy snow fell in Dunkirk, N.Y. The National Weather Service said that strong westerly winds over Lake Erie picked up moisture, de...

(Greg Bacon/The Observer via AP). In this Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 photo, a truck stopped at the top of a hill after heavy snow fell in Cassadaga, N.Y. The National Weather Service said that strong westerly winds over Lake Erie picked up moisture, develo...

(Damian Sebouhian/The Observer via AP). In this Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 photo, the surf from Lake Erie pounds the shore in Dunkirk, N.Y., driven by cold winds with lake effect snow. The National Weather Service said that strong westerly winds over Lake ...

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Latest on the bitter cold sweeping much of the country (all times local):

10 a.m.

The bitter cold sweeping much of the country this week underscores a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid: Their dollars aren't going to go as far this winter.

The Department of Energy has projected energy fuel costs are going to track upward. That falls on the heels of two winters when costs were relatively low.

Mark Wolfe is an official with the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association. He says the good news is that President Donald Trump has released 90 percent of the energy assistance funding. Trump previously tried to eliminate the program altogether.

Wolfe says he is urging lawmakers to press to release the rest of the money.

The temperature without the wind chill factored in hit minus 32 on Thursday morning in Watertown, New York. Across the Northeast, homeless shelters are bringing in extra beds and staff members.

International Falls and Hibbing, Minnesota, set record lows Wednesday at minus 37 and minus 28, respectively.

___

12:20 a.m.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.

Forecasters are warning of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. and spreading east.

The National Weather Service reports International Falls and Hibbing, Minnesota, set record low temperatures Wednesday. International Falls, the self-proclaimed Icebox of the Nation, plunged to 37 degrees below zero, while Hibbing bottomed out at 28 below.

The freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills come as people in Erie, Pennsylvania, continue to dig out from a storm that has dumped more than 65 inches on the city.

Meanwhile, wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for much of New England, northern Pennsylvania and New York.

