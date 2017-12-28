Tulsa Police Search For Vehicle Of Interest In Burglary

Images of vehicle of interest and trailer. [Tulsa Police]

Tulsa Police hope the public can help them identify a vehicle of interested connected to a storage unit theft.

According to police, on the evening of November 9, 2017, video captured a person stealing various items from a storage unit in the 15000 block of East Admiral Place.

Police said the vehicle is described as a white and brown 80s Ford pickup truck. The trailer taken is a black 2014 Tilt Trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or visit the Tulsa Crime Stoppers website.