Seniors Lead The Way For OSU In Bowl Game Chances

On Thursday night we'll be discussing how very talented senior class for OSU went out on a winning note or how the magic of Virginia Tech pulled off the upset.

The Hokies and the Pokes meet up in the magic city of Orlando for the Camping World Bowl.

There's been so much talk about OSU's Mason Rudolph and this being his last game, but what about the other quarterback? Virginia Tech freshman Josh Jackson can run it and throw it, and that's a concern.

"You know, he has the ability to make plays with his legs, (and) he looks like a completely different player now than early in the season. And I'm sure they're excited about his future, the years to come," Mike Gundy said in the coaches' news conference Wednesday.



"Much has been made that he's a coach's son. He's been around the game. He's got a great demeanor. He's highly intelligent, all those sorts of things. But when you trot a quarterback out there for the first time, no matter what you've done to train them, there's still a little bit of holding your breath," said Hokies Head Coach Justin Fuente.

12/27/2017 Related Story: Gundy, Fuente Hold Camping World Coaches' News Conference

Camping World Bowl eve included pep rallies for both teams, and back at the OSU headquarters - the Hyatt Regency - a tradition resumes as Cowboy fans had a chance to take pictures and greet coaches and players.

Wednesday night the coaching staffs from OSU and Virginia Tech had a chance to visit with each other at a function.

"So, you know, when it's over I heard a couple of our coaches last night talking with a couple of Justin's assistants and they said, 'When this game is over, I need to get with you guys to find out why you're doing certain things,'" Gundy said.



And that's a smart move because they know a lot about us now, and we should know a lot about them. And they're in a different league. They're on the other side of the country. And we've done this in the past.

That happened after the Cactus Bowl with Washington and the key, as always, is that those discussions happen after the Camping World bowl game which kicks off at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.