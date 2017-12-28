TPD Seeks Man Suspected Of Using Movie Prop Money

The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking a man who they said is suspected of purchasing items in the Tulsa area with movie prop money.

Police said the man goes by the name 'Yayo Memphis,' but they are asking for the public's help in identifying him or his whereabouts.

If you can provide any information about the man, contact Detective Joe Morgan at 918-594-4516 or jmorgan@cityoftulsa.org.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.