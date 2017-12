An earthquake shook up residents in Pottawatomie County, Thursday afternoon.

The 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 2:11 p.m. Its epicenter was located about eight and a half miles northwest of Shawnee, 15 miles east, southeast of Choctaw, 21 miles east of Midwest City, and 28 miles east of Oklahoma City.

It was about three feet deep.

At this time, there are no reported damages or injuries associated with this quake.