Climb Tulsa Building New Rock Climbing Gym

Tulsa's new state-of-the-art rock climbing gym is taking shape near 32nd and Yale. Climb Tulsa's grand opening is scheduled for this May.

New 3-D video shows what the nearly 20,000 square-foot building will look like on the inside.

Climb Tulsa will be the first gym in the United States to have a rock-topia wall. The gym will also have a large kids area, designed to keep children active and off their phones.

Climb Tulsa has an existing location that is open now near 11th and Garnett.