Magnitude 3.8 earthquake recorded in central Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake recorded in central Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude rated at 3.8 has been recorded in central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake struck at 2:11 p.m. Thursday near Shawnee, 28 miles (45 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported. Scientists say damage is not likely in earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or less.

Thousands of earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to underground wastewater injection from oil and gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers to close some injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.