Prosecutor needs longer on cop's killing of Australian woman

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

The Fire Department of New York says a blaze raging in a Bronx apartment building has seriously injured 15 people.

Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911.

Legendary 'Goodfellas' robbery comes back to haunt 82-year-old mobster as he's sentenced to 8 years in prison for unrelated road rage arson; judge cites infamous 1978 heist at Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy Airport.

Friends and activists are visiting the New York hospital where Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's eldest daughter is in grave condition after a heart attack.

U.S. officials say they misspoke when they recently announced their approval of a major coal mine expansion in Montana.

Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.

President Donald Trump's administration is rescinding proposed rules for hydraulic fracturing and other oil- and gas-drilling practices on government lands.

Marijuana legalization arrives Monday in California with lots of hoopla, but only a handful of cities will initially have retail outlets ready to sell recreational pot.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota prosecutor said Thursday that he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman after she called 911 for help.

Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor shot 40-year-old life coach Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July, just minutes after she called police to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. Her death drew international attention, cost the local police chief her job and prompted major revisions to the police department's policy on body cameras.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman had promised a charging decision by year's end. But on Thursday, he said his office was "getting more information and evidence, and additional investigation must be completed."

"The investigation and review of the case will not be rushed," he said in a statement.

Freeman was captured on video two weeks ago at a holiday reception saying investigators hadn't brought him enough evidence to warrant charging the officer. On Thursday, he set no new timetable for a charging decision but said he had spoken with Damond's family to inform them of the delay.

Damond's family released a statement saying her relatives in Australia and the U.S., including her fiance in Minneapolis, supported Freeman's decision. They said they want the investigation concluded as soon as possible "so that we have some resolution to the tragedy."

"We want justice and appreciate the support from all those who want the same. We ask for the public's patience to allow the investigation to continue," the family statement said.

Noor has not spoken publicly about the case and has declined to speak with state investigators. His attorney, Tom Plunkett, has raised questions about Freeman's objectivity.

Noor's partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached the driver's side window of their police SUV on July 15. Harrity, who was driving, said Noor then fired his weapon from the passenger seat, shooting Damond.

Damond, who was unarmed, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The officers didn't turn on their body cameras until after the shooting, and there was no squad camera video of the incident. The lack of video was widely criticized, with Damond's family members among those calling for changes in procedure, including how often officers were required to turn on their cameras.

The shooting also prompted questions about Noor's training. The 32-year-old was a two-year police veteran and a Somali-American whose arrival on the police force had been celebrated by city leaders and Minnesota's large Somali community. Noor had trained in business and economics, and worked in property management before becoming a police officer.

Then-Police Chief Janee Harteau defended Noor's training, saying he was suited to be on the street, even as she criticized the shooting itself. But Harteau - who was on vacation when the shooting happened and didn't make her first public appearance until several days later - was forced out soon after by Mayor Betsy Hodges, who said she had lost confidence in the chief.

Harteau's replacement, Medaria Arradondo, quickly announced a policy change requiring officers to turn on their body cameras when responding to any call or traffic stop.

Damond's death marked the third high-profile Minnesota police shooting in recent years in which a prosecutor took on the responsibility of making a charging decision rather than relying on a grand jury. The grand jury process has been criticized for its secrecy and for the rarity of officers being charged.

In one of those cases, Freeman elected not to file charges against two officers involved in the November 2015 death of Jamar Clark in Minneapolis. The shooting of the 24-year-old Clark, who was black, set off repeated protests and an extended encampment outside the police precinct headquarters.

