US officials say they wrongly announced coal mine expansion

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

The Fire Department of New York says a blaze raging in a Bronx apartment building has seriously injured 15 people.

Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911.

A U.S. judge has permanently blocked an ethnic studies ban in Arizona public schools that dismantled a popular Mexican-American studies program.

Legendary 'Goodfellas' robbery comes back to haunt 82-year-old mobster as he's sentenced to 8 years in prison for unrelated road rage arson; judge cites infamous 1978 heist at Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy Airport.

Friends and activists are visiting the New York hospital where Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's eldest daughter is in grave condition after a heart attack.

U.S. officials say they misspoke when they recently announced their approval of a major coal mine expansion in Montana.

Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.

President Donald Trump's administration is rescinding proposed rules for hydraulic fracturing and other oil- and gas-drilling practices on government lands.

Marijuana legalization arrives Monday in California with lots of hoopla, but only a handful of cities will initially have retail outlets ready to sell recreational pot.

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - U.S. officials said Thursday that they misspoke when they recently announced they had approved an expansion of a Montana coal mine that would keep it operating for another 19 years.

U.S. Interior Department spokeswoman Heather Swift said the 60-million-ton mine expansion is under review. In an email, she blamed "internal miscommunication" for the incorrect announcement last Friday about Westmoreland Coal Company's Rosebud Mine.

Officials with Englewood, Colorado-based Westmoreland didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. The company's stock price jumped 11 percent Tuesday after Friday's inaccurate statement from the Interior Department.

Westmoreland has seen its stock price plummet over the past year, from more than $18 per share to a little over $1, prompting speculation it could follow other coal producers into bankruptcy. It settled at $1.30 at closing Thursday.

The Interior Department merely plans to release a draft study of the expansion for 45 days of public review and comment, Swift said Thursday by email. She wasn't sure when the public comment period would occur.

Most coal mined in the U.S. West belongs to the federal government. The planned study is part of a government process that typically takes several years and culminates with the coal being offered at auction. The auctions rarely draw more than one bidder besides the owner of the mine adjacent to the coal.

Sometimes, though, a competing company submits the highest bid. Occasionally, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management determines the bids are too low and doesn't award the lease to anybody.

The Rosebud Mine supplies coal to the 2,100-megawatt power plant in Colstrip, Montana, one of the largest in the western U.S. The plant, owned predominantly by Puget Sound Energy, provides power to customers across the Pacific Northwest.

The expansion would add 10.5 square miles (27 square kilometers) to the 40-square-mile (104-square kilometer) strip mine and would help keep the mine operating after the power plant shuts down two of its four generating units in 2022 as planned.

