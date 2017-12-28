Oklahoma attorney general seeks rate cut for consumers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says utility companies that stand to save an estimated $100 million in new federal corporate tax cuts should pass those savings onto Oklahoma residents.

Hunter announced Thursday he has filed five motions with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission seeking a reduction in rates for Oklahoma customers.

The utility companies include Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Natural Gas, CenterPoint Energy, and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas.

Hunter filed the motions on the day President Donald Trump signed the sweeping overhaul of federal tax law that includes a reduction in the highest corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

