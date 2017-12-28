Noon Year’s Eve Event A Party For Tulsa Kids To Celebrate New Ye - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Noon Year’s Eve Event A Party For Tulsa Kids To Celebrate New Year

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

With 2018 just days away, people are getting ready to ring in the new year; but staying up until midnight isn’t always an option for kids.

So, to make sure they are included in the celebration, the Tulsa Children’s Museum is preparing for the fifth Noon Year’s Eve at their Discovery Lab.

"On Saturday, we'll invite families from the community to come out and countdown to noon with us," said Sarah Sadler with Discovery Lab.

It will start about 9:30 in the morning and they’ll countdown to noon instead of midnight. It’s a party kids can bring their parents to.

"We'll have a DJ so everyone can dance and play along," Sadler said.

And all the favorite Discovery Lab activities will be open, including the Red Dirt Dinos - an exhibit of animatronic dinosaurs that roamed Oklahoma a couple of hundred million years ago.

The big finale is a balloon drop of about 8,000 balloons.

The event usually sells out, so get your tickets soon. You can find more information here.

