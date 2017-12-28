OSU Takes Win At Camping World Bowl Over Virginia Tech - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OSU Takes Win At Camping World Bowl Over Virginia Tech

Posted: Updated:
ORLANDO, Florida -

OSU a winner in the Camping World Bowl over Virginia Tech 30, 21. 

Virginia Tech was controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides through the first quarter and the pace was going exactly the way the Hokies wanted. 

But when the big plays started happening they almost all went the Cowboys' way.

A key point in the game was early in the second quarter when Virginia Tech, with a first and goal already up 7-3, fumbles and OSU senior Ramon Richards gets the recovery.  

Then late in the half, the first of several deep passes was Mason Rudolph to Marcell Ateman for 50 yards to the 1-yard line. 

Justice Hill would score the next play and the Cowboys had the lead for good.

Rudolph, poised, never forced things; the 19-yard scramble led to a TD pass to Dillon Stoner.

The Hokies changed their defensive set in the secondary with more man coverage on James Washington after basically double-teaming him in the first half and he made them pay.  

The 65-yard touchdown catch made Washington OSU's all-time leading receiver and put the Cowboys up 27-14.

The Cowboys scored one more time, making the final 30, 21. 

OSU was more explosive against a tough Virginia Tech team.

“The 5 to 6 guys who are draft eligible for the NFL … they're a home run for the NFL because they do everything well all the time, they're unselfish, they're work hard. I will be honest, I'm sad we won't see him running down the field wide open anymore because it's become our identity over the last three years," said Head Coach Mike Gundy 

"Me and James had higher aspirations coming into the season with our goals, but, you have to re-motivate and we had a couple bumps throughout the season but the leadership was incredible, it's a great achievement for us," said quarterback Mason Rudolph. 

The Cowboys lost both starting cornerbacks on one play in the 3rd quarter, AJ Green, Rodarius Williams, and senior Darius Curry came up with a 4th quarter interception in their place.

It's a 3rd straight 10-win season for the Cowboys, a first for OSU and a great way for Rudolph, Washington, Ateman, and so many others to say goodbye.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.