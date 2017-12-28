OSU Takes Win At Camping World Bowl Over Virginia Tech

OSU a winner in the Camping World Bowl over Virginia Tech 30, 21.

Virginia Tech was controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides through the first quarter and the pace was going exactly the way the Hokies wanted.

But when the big plays started happening they almost all went the Cowboys' way.

A key point in the game was early in the second quarter when Virginia Tech, with a first and goal already up 7-3, fumbles and OSU senior Ramon Richards gets the recovery.

Then late in the half, the first of several deep passes was Mason Rudolph to Marcell Ateman for 50 yards to the 1-yard line.

Justice Hill would score the next play and the Cowboys had the lead for good.

Rudolph, poised, never forced things; the 19-yard scramble led to a TD pass to Dillon Stoner.

The Hokies changed their defensive set in the secondary with more man coverage on James Washington after basically double-teaming him in the first half and he made them pay.

The 65-yard touchdown catch made Washington OSU's all-time leading receiver and put the Cowboys up 27-14.

The Cowboys scored one more time, making the final 30, 21.

OSU was more explosive against a tough Virginia Tech team.

“The 5 to 6 guys who are draft eligible for the NFL … they're a home run for the NFL because they do everything well all the time, they're unselfish, they're work hard. I will be honest, I'm sad we won't see him running down the field wide open anymore because it's become our identity over the last three years," said Head Coach Mike Gundy

"Me and James had higher aspirations coming into the season with our goals, but, you have to re-motivate and we had a couple bumps throughout the season but the leadership was incredible, it's a great achievement for us," said quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The Cowboys lost both starting cornerbacks on one play in the 3rd quarter, AJ Green, Rodarius Williams, and senior Darius Curry came up with a 4th quarter interception in their place.

It's a 3rd straight 10-win season for the Cowboys, a first for OSU and a great way for Rudolph, Washington, Ateman, and so many others to say goodbye.