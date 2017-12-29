Officials: Deadly NYC fire lit by child playing with stove

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

As deep freeze sets in, people urged to help most vulnerable

An Alabama woman says police severely beat her black 17-year-old son while he was handcuffed and she wants answers from authorities about what happened.

Police are promising a bigger security detail than ever before at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down fire escapes to safety.

A hodgepodge of law enforcement agencies throughout California will be responsible for enforcing new marijuana laws that make legal some _ but not all _ sales of the drug for recreational use on Jan. 1.

Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911.

For only the second time since 9/11, the U.S. defense secretary didn't visit U.S. troops in a war zone during December.

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades was accidentally lit by a 3 ½-year-old boy playing with the burners on his mother's stove, officials said Friday.

The flames spread quickly through the kitchen, then roared through a door the boy's mother had left open as she fled her first floor apartment with the boy and her other child, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. A stairwell acted like a chimney, carrying the flames through the entire building within minutes and blocking the main escape route.

Twelve people died, including girls ages 1, 2 and 7 and a boy whose age was not given.

"We were told the boy had a history of playing with the burners and turning them on, and before the mother knew it, this fire had gotten a good hold of the kitchen," Nigro said.

Excluding the Sept. 11 attacks, it was the deadliest fire in the city since 87 people were killed during a social club fire in the same Bronx neighborhood in 1990.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of a five-story building just before 7 p.m. and quickly tore through the roughly century-old structure near the Bronx Zoo.

Many residents of the building, a mix of native New Yorkers and Latino and African immigrants, were able to flee via fire escapes. At least 20 people were clambering down the icy, metal escapes when firefighters arrived, Nigro said. But the flames moved so fast that many never made it out of their apartments.

About 170 firefighters worked in bone-chilling cold, just 15 degrees, to rescue a dozen people from the building.

Thierno Diallo, 59, a security guard originally from Conakry, Guinea, who lives in a ground floor apartment said he was asleep when he heard banging on the door. It took him a moment to realize what was happening.

"Only when I heard people screaming, 'There's a fire in the building!'" he said. "I heard somebody, 'Oh! Fire! Fire! Fire!'"

He ran outside in his bathrobe, jacket and sandals.

Kenneth Kodua, 37, said he left his apartment to get food, leaving his roommate behind, and came back to find people fleeing in a panic.

Hours later, he was still trying to find out whether his roommate had escaped.

"I tried calling her. I tried calling. No answer," he said, still clutching his bag of uneaten food. His phone was dead.

Many questions remained in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, including how the fire spread so quickly in a brick building built after catastrophic fires at the turn of the 20th century ushered in an era of tougher enforcement of fire codes.

The building had more than 20 units. It was not new enough that it was required to have modern-day fireproofing, like sprinkler systems and interior steel construction.

Witnesses described seeing burned bodies being carried away on stretchers and young girls who had escaped standing barefoot outside with no coats.

Twum Bredu, 61, arrived in the neighborhood looking for his brother, who had been staying with a family in the building. The family, a husband and wife and four children, got out. But there was no word about his brother.

"I've been calling his phone, it's ringing, but nobody picks up," Bredu said. "He was in his room, and we don't know what happened."

The death toll surpassed the 10 who died, including nine children, in a four-story home in another part of the Bronx in 2007. That blaze had been sparked by a space heater.

