Few options for Roy Moore as Alabama certifies Jones win

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

An Alabama woman says police severely beat her black 17-year-old son while he was handcuffed and she wants answers from authorities about what happened.

Police are promising a bigger security detail than ever before at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down fire escapes to safety.

A hodgepodge of law enforcement agencies throughout California will be responsible for enforcing new marijuana laws that make legal some _ but not all _ sales of the drug for recreational use on Jan. 1.

Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911.

For only the second time since 9/11, the U.S. defense secretary didn't visit U.S. troops in a war zone during December.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill speaks to the media before he certifies the results of the 2017 Special Election for U.S. Senator, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Democrat Doug Jones' historic victory ove...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Documents to certify the 2017 Special Election for U.S. Senator sit on a table, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Democrat Doug Jones' historic victory over Republican Roy Moore was declared official Thursday as Al...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, right, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, center, and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall look over documents before they certify the results of the 2017 Special Election for U.S. Senator, Thu...

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, Democrat Doug Jones speaks in Birmingham, Ala. Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race. Moore file...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally in Midland City, Ala. Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner ...

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - With Alabama officials certifying Doug Jones' win in the U.S. Senate election, Republican Roy Moore has few options left to turn back a defeat that he has yet to concede.

The state's Republican governor, secretary of state and attorney general on Thursday certified Jones' win by 21,924 votes, a margin of 1.6 percent, over Moore. Jones is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 3, when Congress returns from break. Jones' win came after Moore was dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls that occurred decades ago.

In a Thursday statement, Moore seemed close- or at least closer - to acknowledging his loss but stood by his assertion of fraud in the election that saw him battling both deep-pocketed Democrats and establishment Republicans.

"I have stood for the truth about God and the Constitution for the people of Alabama," he said in a statement. "I have no regrets. To God be the glory."

He filed a last-minute lawsuit Wednesday night claiming he was the victim of "systematic voter fraud" in an unsuccessful bid to stop the election's certification. A judge dismissed the complaint. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, a Republican who said he voted for Moore, said his office has so far found no evidence of voter fraud in the election.

Merrill said Moore could pay for a recount at his own expense or launch another lawsuit seeking to toss out the result. He could also ask the Senate not to seat Jones, but that is unlikely because President Donald Trump and other Republicans have said Moore should concede.

Moore's attorney and campaign chairman did not return telephone messages asking if Moore would pursue additional action.

Jones is a former U.S. attorney best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for Birmingham's infamous 1963 church bombing. As he launched his campaign, he said he saw an opening for a rare Democratic win against Moore, a polarizing figure who was twice removed as the state's chief justice after thwarting federal court orders regarding the public display of the Ten Commandments and same-sex marriage.

"As I said on election night, our victory marks a new chapter for our state and the nation," Jones said Thursday. "I will be an independent voice and work to find common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get Washington back on track and fight to make our country a better place for all."

Angi Horn Stalnaker, a Republican strategist who ran previous campaigns against Moore, said it should not come as a surprise that Moore is not following the standard post-election script of conceding a loss and wishing his opponent well.

Moore previously blamed his two ousters from the court on those he said didn't like his push to "acknowledge God" with a Ten Commandments monument and a "politically motivated effort by radical homosexual and transgender groups," who targeted him because of what he called his "outspoken opposition to their immoral agenda."

"His whole shtick relies on martyrdom," Stalnaker said. "The big fat Republican establishment joined up with the big fat hippy dippy liberals, and 'Once again look at me, crucified on the cross.'"

The ink was barely dried on certification papers before speculation began on what Moore might do next - whether taking additional steps in a legal war or running for another state office, such as governor, in 2018. The Alabama Republican Party opens qualifying for the 2018 races on Jan. 8.

"I think they should expect it to happen as much as they expect the sun to come up tomorrow," Stalnaker said of the possibility of Moore's name appearing on another ballot.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.