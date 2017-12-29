OHP: Distracted Driving Led To Infant's Death In LeFlore County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 3-month-old Cameron boy died in an Arkansas hospital early Friday following a crash in LeFlore County Thursday evening.

Their report states the cause of the crash on Highway 112, south of Pocola, was "inattentive driving due to a distraction."

Troopers say just before 7 p.m., a 2009 Chevy Malibu driven by Heather Schultz of Cameron had stopped to make a left turn when a southbound 2004 Chevy pickup driven by James Johnson of Arkoma struck the rear of Schultz's car.

Heather and a passenger, Daniel Schultz, were treated and released from a Fort Smith hospital. The infant was flown to a Little Rock hospital, where he later died.

The OHP says Johnson was not injured in the crash.