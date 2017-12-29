2017 Homicides In Tulsa One Shy Of Record Set Last Year

Police say Tulsa is one murder away from tying the city's homicide record of 82, which was set in 2016.

The department's homicide detectives released a report Thursday on Tulsa's 2017 homicides, saying they've solved 73 of the 81 murders so far this year. That's a 91-percent solve rate, but they say that's down from 97 percent in 2016.

Sergeant Dave Walker says there were several causes for the homicides this year. In his report, the leading cause was both parties getting into some kind of conflict or dispute. Thirteen of the murders were blamed on that.

The report says domestic violence was the second-leading factor, leading to 12 homicides this year. That is down from 16 last year.

Walker says they want to keep seeing those numbers drop.

"What we don't want to do is solve our family problems with killing people. That doesn't set well with society," said Sgt. Dave Walker.

Walker says his investigators still don't know the motive of 11 murders in 2017.