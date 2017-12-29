Two People Found Shot In Hartshorne

Hartshorne Police are investigating after two people were found shot early Friday.

Police Chief Jeremy Pierce says the two were found at about 1 a.m. in a home near 12th and Lehigh.

Pierce says two were first taken to a McAlester hospital, then transferred to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. There is no word on their conditions.

He says the OSBI is assisting his department with the investigation and may eventually take the lead.

Chief Pierce says it is still early in the investigation, but they believe the two were the only people involved.

As far as a motive, he says they are still trying to sort everything out.