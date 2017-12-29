Claremore Man Arrested On Arson Complaint

Police arrested a Claremore man who they say admitted to setting his mother's home on fire.

Officers say Jose Gonzalez Aponte, 35, turned himself in at the Rogers County jail after police and fire responded to a house fire on Wednesday, December 27th.

They say Aponte told officers he had gotten into a fight with his mother and decided to set a gasoline can in the home's garage on fire. His mother was inside the home when he started the fire with a match, court records show.

Jose Aponte was booked into jail on a first-degree arson complaint.