Bristow Man Arrested Following Shooting At Parent's Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Bristow Man Arrested Following Shooting At Parent's Home

Posted: Updated:
Creek County jail photo of Kolton Knott Creek County jail photo of Kolton Knott
BRISTOW, Oklahoma -

Creek County deputies arrest a Bristow man for shooting at his parents during an argument on Christmas Eve.

Court records say 22-year-old Kolton Knott got mad at his parents, grabbed a shotgun from their room and fired it into the living room floor.

Deputies say Knott's father then went outside to grab another gun in his shop. 

In their report, deputies say that is when Kolton Knott pointed the shotgun at his father, firing one more time in the direction of his father's head.   Deputies say that shot missed. 

Kolton Knott was booked into the Creek County jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.