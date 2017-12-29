Bristow Man Arrested Following Shooting At Parent's Home

Creek County deputies arrest a Bristow man for shooting at his parents during an argument on Christmas Eve.

Court records say 22-year-old Kolton Knott got mad at his parents, grabbed a shotgun from their room and fired it into the living room floor.

Deputies say Knott's father then went outside to grab another gun in his shop.

In their report, deputies say that is when Kolton Knott pointed the shotgun at his father, firing one more time in the direction of his father's head. Deputies say that shot missed.

Kolton Knott was booked into the Creek County jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.