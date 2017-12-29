Frigid Holiday Weekend Ahead For Oklahoma

Yet another chilly day greets us for our Friday, but this will still be the warmest day of this week. Buckle up! Bitterly cold Arctic air is about to arrive!



Cloud cover increases quickly again this morning as south winds increase. Expect primarily cloudy skies through the day with an occasional peek of sunshine.



That gustier south wind will increase into the 15 to 20 mile per hour range by this afternoon, helping to push our highs into the lower to mid 40s this afternoon. That doesn’t sound all that warm, but you’ll want to enjoy it because it’s all downhill from there!

Weather Alerts

A cold front surges in overnight into Saturday morning, bringing along very gusty north winds and a return to frigid Arctic air. Temperatures will be falling back into the 20s by Saturday morning, and will struggle to get above the upper 20s Saturday afternoon with wind chill values in the teens.



In addition to the frigid air, pockets of freezing drizzle will be possible Saturday morning. Drier air will eventually shut off the drizzle by Saturday afternoon, but a few slick bridges could develop where that drizzle occurs so be aware if you’re traveling on Saturday.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Another round of light precipitation will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as that Arctic air deepens. Precipitation in this time frame should fall as light sleet or light snow. Amounts should stay quite light – only a dusting or so in most locations – but with temperatures well below freezing that could still be enough to cause a few slick roads into Sunday as well.

WARN Interactive Radar

The biggest story over the weekend continues to be the bitter cold. Temperatures will hold in the teens and lower 20s on New Year’s Eve with single digit wind chills. And if you have plans to ring in 2018 Sunday night, be prepared for some dangerous cold! Temperatures will be in the low teens with wind chills near zero as 2018 arrives early Monday! Yikes!

Not only will the New Year’s holiday be brutally cold, but it appears we’re in for an extended deep freeze as we could spend much of next week below freezing. Prepare now for a long stretch of frigid conditions!



We’ll continue to update you on wintry precipitation chances over the weekend on-air, online, and on our free News On 6 app. As always, we’ll keep you advised!