Singer Joy Villa demands apology from Corey Lewandowski

Friday, December 29 2017 12:50 PM EST2017-12-29 17:50:00 GMT
A hodgepodge of law enforcement agencies throughout California will be responsible for enforcing new marijuana laws that make legal some _ but not all _ sales of the drug for recreational use on Jan. 1.More >>
Friday, December 29 2017 12:49 PM EST2017-12-29 17:49:54 GMT
Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down...More >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case
WASHINGTON (AP) - Singer Joy Villa says she wants an apology from Corey Lewandowski for hitting her twice on her buttocks during a Washington gathering last fall. And she's defending herself against a video that shows her slapping another man's buttocks at a separate event.
Villa is a Trump supporter and potential congressional candidate who wore a dress displaying Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan to the Grammys. Lewandowski was Trump's campaign manager until being fired in June 2016.
Villa tells ABC's "Good Morning America" that she has apologized to the man who she hit: "When he said, 'Take it easy,' I stopped."
She said, "We have to say 'I'm sorry.'"
Lewandowski has told Fox Business that "due process" was under way and would "determine a person's innocence."
