Walmart.Com Reveals 2017 Top Selling Online Items In Each State

Walmart.com has revealed 2017’s most popular online items by state.

While commonly-purchased items like water, paper towels, and dry goods continue to be popular across the country, Walmart.com also found some interesting trends.

Watermelon-flavored gum tops the list for North Dakota shoppers. In Oklahoma it was barbecue sauce. In Kansas, the top item was Ozark Trail tumblers and in Arkansas, it was chocolate.

Nevada and New Mexico residents love their dog treats and cat food, while Minnesota shoppers purchased Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Here’s a look at the most-bought items by state: