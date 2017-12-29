Walmart.Com Reveals 2017 Top Selling Online Items In Each State - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Walmart.Com Reveals 2017 Top Selling Online Items In Each State

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas -

Walmart.com has revealed 2017’s most popular online items by state.

While commonly-purchased items like water, paper towels, and dry goods continue to be popular across the country, Walmart.com also found some interesting trends.

Watermelon-flavored gum tops the list for North Dakota shoppers.  In Oklahoma it was barbecue sauce.  In Kansas, the top item was Ozark Trail tumblers and in Arkansas, it was chocolate.

Nevada and New Mexico residents love their dog treats and cat food, while Minnesota shoppers purchased Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Here’s a look at the most-bought items by state:

  • Alabama: Crayons
  • Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze
  • Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls
  • Arkansas: Chocolate
  • California: Protein powder
  • Colorado: Peanut M&M’s
  • Connecticut: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ DVD
  • Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
  • Florida: Sparkling cider
  • Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs
  • Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll
  • Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection
  • Illinois: Erasers
  • Indiana: Instant coffee
  • Iowa: Water softening crystals
  • Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers
  • Kentucky: 4×6 photo prints
  • Louisiana: Root beer extract
  • Maine: Brownies
  • Maryland: Glue sticks
  • Massachusetts: Refrigerators
  • Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products
  • Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
  • Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
  • Missouri: Life Savers
  • Montana: Madden NFL video games
  • Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
  • Nevada: Dog treats
  • New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
  • New Jersey: Pool salt
  • New Mexico: Cat food
  • New York: Cheerios
  • North Carolina: Mayonnaise
  • North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum
  • Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix
  • Oklahoma: BBQ sauce
  • Oregon: Humidifiers
  • Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
  • Rhode Island: Christmas lights
  • South Carolina: Coin banks
  • South Dakota: Orange juice
  • Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs
  • Texas: TV wall mounts
  • Utah: Personal travel care kits
  • Vermont: Sweet canned corn
  • Virginia: Coolers
  • Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions
  • Washington State: Vanilla frosting
  • West Virginia: My Life As Dolls
  • Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
  • Wyoming: Flannel shirts

