Virginia GOP pushes to declare winner in disputed House race

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

As deep freeze sets in, people urged to help most vulnerable

An Alabama woman says police severely beat her black 17-year-old son while he was handcuffed and she wants answers from authorities about what happened.

Police are promising a bigger security detail than ever before at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down fire escapes to safety.

A hodgepodge of law enforcement agencies throughout California will be responsible for enforcing new marijuana laws that make legal some _ but not all _ sales of the drug for recreational use on Jan. 1.

Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911.

For only the second time since 9/11, the U.S. defense secretary didn't visit U.S. troops in a war zone during December.

By DENISE LAVOIE

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - It's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested election that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates, Republican leaders said Friday, while urging a recount court to reject a bid by a Democratic challenger to reverse its decision declaring the race a tie.

Lawyers for Republican Del. David Yancey urged state elections officials to schedule a random drawing of the winner's name no later than Jan. 9, the day before the legislature reconvenes.

In court documents, Yancey's lawyers argued that a three-judge recount court has already reviewed a single disputed ballot and found it was cast for Yancey, declaring the Nov. 7 election a tie.

"The Court's ruling is final and not subject to appeal," Yancey's attorneys wrote. "Any further delay simply deprives the people of its representative in the House of Delegates."

Republican leaders also went on the attack in a conference call with reporters, accusing Democrats of deliberately trying to make it difficult for the House to get down to business when the legislature reconvenes.

"Democrats have sought to delay and obstruct at every turn," said GOP House Leader Kirk Cox.

"They've sought to litigate their way to victory."

The intense battle over the 94tn District is another dramatic twist in a November election that saw Democrats wipe out a 66-34 advantage held by Republicans in the House, as voters vented anger toward Republican President Donald Trump.

If Simonds ultimately wins the 94th District, the House will be split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. If Yancey wins, Republicans will have a 51-49 edge.

The state Board of Elections had been scheduled to pick the winner's name out of a glass bowl on Wednesday, but postponed the drawing after Simonds filed her legal challenge.

Board Chairman James Alcorn said Friday that the three-judge election court has given no indication of whether it will reconsider its ruling declaring the race a tie. Alcorn said the board plans to reschedule the drawing next week, "unless the court intervenes."

It initially appeared that Yancey had won the race by 10 votes. But Simonds won a recount by a single vote. The next day, the recount court declared a tie based on a disputed ballot the court determined was a vote for Yancey.

The result is one of two House races still in limbo.

A lawsuit is pending over ballots in a hotly contested race in the 28th District in the Fredericksburg area.

