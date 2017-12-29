Mother: Alabama police beat black 17-year-old son

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

As deep freeze sets in, people urged to help most vulnerable

An Alabama woman says police severely beat her black 17-year-old son while he was handcuffed and she wants answers from authorities about what happened.

Police are promising a bigger security detail than ever before at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down fire escapes to safety.

A hodgepodge of law enforcement agencies throughout California will be responsible for enforcing new marijuana laws that make legal some _ but not all _ sales of the drug for recreational use on Jan. 1.

Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911.

For only the second time since 9/11, the U.S. defense secretary didn't visit U.S. troops in a war zone during December.

TROY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman said Friday that police officers severely beat her black 17-year-old son while he was handcuffed and she wants answers from authorities about what happened.

Angela Williams shared a photo of her son's bloodied face on Facebook and it went viral. Representatives for the family said Ulysses Wilkerson was startled by police on the night of Dec. 23 and he ran away. Officers caught up to him and beat him, they said.

Pike County District Attorney Tom Anderson told CNN police said they used force after Wilkerson reached into his waistband for what they feared might be a weapon. Troy police told WHDN-TV that Wilkerson has been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction, both misdemeanors.

Family members, some of them wearing All Lives Matter T-shirts, held a news conference Friday and spoke about how Wilkerson was another example of police mistreatment of African-Americans. The family said authorities have not told them what happened.

"I'm in the dark, and I should be the last one in the dark," Williams said.

Police in the city of Troy have been tightlipped about what happened and said state authorities are investigating. It's not clear what race the arresting officers were.

Wilkerson's father, Ulysses Wilkerson Jr., told th e station his son's eye socket was cracked and his brain was swollen. The family is holding a rally Saturday, in part to seek justice for their son and bring attention to his case.

