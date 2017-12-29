Tulsa Man Accused Of Causing Amber Alert Turns Himself In

A father accused of shooting a family member and setting off an Amber Alert has turned himself in.

Jason Jordan has been on the run since mid-December. Police said Jordan shot his wife's uncle then ran off with his two children.

12/18/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Still Looking For Jason Jordan

His sister later showed up at a QuikTrip with the children.

Police said Jordan is a member of the Irish mob gang and is on federal probation. He's been charged with shooting shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm, both after former felony conviction.