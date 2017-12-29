Speed Likely A Factor In Tulsa Injury Wreck

Tulsa Police say speed was a factor in an injury wreck Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to a crash near 46th Street North and Highway 169 just before 1:00 p.m.

Police said, according to witnesses, a driver was going over the speed limit and came over the overpass faster than someone getting off Highway 169.

They said the driver of the speeding car swerved to miss the other car but hit it.

One person was injured with non-life threatening injuries.