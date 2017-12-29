Tulsa Woman Struggling After Motorcycle Crash That Killed Boyfriend

She hopes to someday be able to support her children again.

This SUV hit the motorcycle Rodriguez was riding on.

A Tulsa woman is struggling to cope with the aftermath of a motorcycle crash that killed her partner and left her in the hospital for weeks.

Theasa Rodriguez said riding a motorcycle was freeing - even empowering. But that was before the deadly crash that killed her loved one and changed her life forever.

"One word would be painful. Physically and emotionally. It sucks," Rodriguez said.

It's been two months to the day since a horrific motorcycle crash turned her life upside down.

Life as she knew it before:

"It's over. It's over anyway. That life was over that day," Rodriguez said.

Police say an SUV went off the road, smashed through the center cable barriers and into Rodriguez's motorcycle.

"I remember everything up to hearing the handlebars scrape down the side of the hood. I don't remember anything after that for the next two and a half days. Which, I'm really glad that those are gone," she said.

10/29/2017 Related Story: Motorcycle Driver Killed In Crash On Tulsa Highway

Her boyfriend, Jon Ayers, was driving. He was killed on impact.

"It's one thing to be in an accident. It's another thing to lose somebody. I don't know. I just got ripped off, basically," Rodriguez said. "His son misses him really bad. And the girls - even though he thought they didn't like him very much, they do."

Rodriguez was in the hospital for two weeks with several broken bones. She says she's had multiple surgeries, but is still waiting on more.

In the meantime, she can't work.

"I'm putting a lot of people out right now. I feel like I am," she said.

Rodriguez says she and her family are totally dependent on family and friends.

"We've got people feeding us, people housing us, and carting us around. It's really been a big weight for a lot of people," she said.

But she's finding it almost impossible to get back on her feet again.

Family members set up a GoFundMe page to help Rodriguez get the surgery and care she needs.