Tulsa City Councilor, FOP Agree To Disagree On Betty Shelby Comments

A leaked video is stirring up controversy between a Tulsa city councilor and the Fraternal Order of Police.

The video shows a clip of FOP Chairman Jerad Lindsey addressing the concerns of a handful of police officers regarding a Facebook post by District One City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper.

"She referred to Betty Shelby and anyone who supported Betty Shelby as a crooked a** cop," Lindsey says in the video.

Lindsey said he met with Hall-Harper in November to voice the concerns of the FOP members.

In the leaked video, he says she told him she stands by what she wrote and that anyone who supported Shelby didn't deserve to wear a badge.

Lindsey says Hall-Harper claims the Tulsa Police Department has a culture of corruption and that the Tulsa FOP fosters that.

Hall-Harper, who's married to a Tulsa Police sergeant, told News On 6 she stands by what she wrote.

"I do know that there are officers on the police force that shouldn't be officers. I know that there are judges that shouldn't be judges, attorneys that shouldn't be attorneys, politicians that shouldn't be politicians," she said.

Lindsey said, "They're her opinions and it’s a free country and she's allowed to think those things. I just think it's very detrimental to say them in a public forum."

Both Lindsey and Hall-Harper said they agree to disagree and say they're looking for solutions that'll build community trust with Tulsa police officers.