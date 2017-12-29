Electronic Recycling Event Held At LaFortune Park - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Electronic Recycling Event Held At LaFortune Park

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Any old cell phones, computers and TVs that are taking up space can be recycled this weekend at LaFortune Park.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers said they'll take anything electronic, but it's really important to recycle the old tube televisions.

“The TV, the tube in the TV is made of lead and glass, and our concern is if those go in the trash, they end up in the dump. Then, from there, the lead slowly leeches back out into the environment – and lead is toxic to humans,” said Scott Metzger with the Electronic Synergy Foundation.

The cost is $20 per TV to recycle and $10 for old computer monitors. Everything else is free.

All personal information will be deleted from the device before it's donated, sold or recycled.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.