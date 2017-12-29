Electronic Recycling Event Held At LaFortune Park

Any old cell phones, computers and TVs that are taking up space can be recycled this weekend at LaFortune Park.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers said they'll take anything electronic, but it's really important to recycle the old tube televisions.

“The TV, the tube in the TV is made of lead and glass, and our concern is if those go in the trash, they end up in the dump. Then, from there, the lead slowly leeches back out into the environment – and lead is toxic to humans,” said Scott Metzger with the Electronic Synergy Foundation.

The cost is $20 per TV to recycle and $10 for old computer monitors. Everything else is free.

All personal information will be deleted from the device before it's donated, sold or recycled.