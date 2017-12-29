Oklahoma Mother, Daughter Represent Organ Donation In Rose Bowl Parade

A mother-daughter duo will be in the Tournament of Roses Parade on Monday morning.

They will represent LifeShare Oklahoma on the Donate Life float.

In 2005, Stephanie Wheeler’s daughter Tiffany gave birth to the first of her three girls.

Doctors said the baby was fine, but Tiffany was not.

“She came back and said I had end-stage renal failure ... we had no idea what that meant," said Tiffany.

Her kidneys were failing and she needed a transplant.

There was dialysis and lots of testing and her mom Stephanie was a match for donation.

“There was never a doubt in my mind regardless of the risks for me," Stephanie said.

So, in March of 2006, Stephanie gave Tiffany a kidney.

To honor that Mother-Daughter transplant, they will participate in the Rose Parade on New Year's Day.

But there's a twist. In 2012 the transplanted kidney failed and she needed a new one.

"I was able to get a kidney from my dad," Tiffany said.

Her dad, David Wheeler, will be in Pasadena, but not in the parade.

“He's my husband and I love him dearly, but we couldn’t have three people walk in the parade," said Stephanie.

Here's what's remarkable; the two people who gave Tiffany life, to begin with, were able to do it again and what an awesome gift for everyone.

For more information about Life Share Oklahoma and organ donation, visit their website.