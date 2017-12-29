Baker Mayfield's Health In Question Leading Up To Rose Bowl - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Baker Mayfield's Health In Question Leading Up To Rose Bowl


Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA -

To answer the big question, Baker Mayfield is still dealing with the flu, but Georgia wants to face the Heisman Trophy winner. 

Now less than 3 days till the Rose Bowl kickoff and the health of Baker Mayfield has become a big deal. 

The peak flu season hit LA earlier than expected and this strain is known to cause more severe illness. 

For the 3rd straight day, the Heisman winner missed a non-practice bowl activity. 

On Friday afternoon, No. 6 was back on the practice field, looking a little livelier than yesterday when sources say he sounded awful. 

The postseason banquet circuit didn't help. 

Otherwise, practices have been extremely physical, & very productive. 

Friday morning, mum was the word on Baker's health.

Lincoln Riley has said Mayfield will be fine and will definitely play.

2nd half stamina is concerning, so he'll need maximum rest and fluids. 

Georgia defensive players, including superstar LB Roquan Smith, praised the Sooners.

They all said the No. 1 priority is containing Mayfield, keeping him in the pocket.

"That's definitely the priority. He's a great player, Heisman winner, so you know he's going to make plays, you just have to limit them. When he gets outside the pocket I think he leads the country in touchdowns thrown outside the pocket so we have to make sure we do our jobs rush contain and keep him in there," said Georgia Senior Linebacker Lorenzo Carter. 

"I would say we're fast to the ball, very fast, physical, violent, we don't take anything for granted, we don't let up on any play, and the film speaks for that, everything speaks for itself, but then when game time comes it will be a little bit something different that you didn't see on film," said Georgia Junior Linebacker Roquan Smith. 

Georgia's terrific defense is looking to avoid chasing Mayfield around, limiting his significant explosive playmaking. 

Mayfield will need every ounce of energy he can find.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
