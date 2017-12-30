Extreme cold to test New Year's revelers; some events iced

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

A hodgepodge of law enforcement agencies throughout California will be responsible for enforcing new marijuana laws that make legal some _ but not all _ sales of the drug for recreational use on Jan. 1.

The frigid conditions in Boston are taking their toll on the nation's fifth-largest transit system.

For only the second time since 9/11, the U.S. defense secretary didn't visit U.S. troops in a war zone during December.

In 2017, California state lawmakers passed and Gov. Jerry Brown signed nearly 900 new laws, most of which take effect Monday.

Florida has some of the nation's deadliest roads, but it is one of the last states to not fully ban texting while driving.

(AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File). FILE- In this Dec. 31, 2008 file photo, revelers bundle up against the freezing cold at the New Year's eve festivities in New York's Time's Square. Brutal weather has iced plans for scores of events in the Northeast U....

(AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File). FILE- In this Dec. 31, 2008 file photo, Allison Smith of Jacksonville, Fla, left, tries to keep warm as she and others take part in the New Year's Eve festivities in New York's Times Square. Brutal weather has iced plans...

By MARY ESCH

Associated Press

Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers. Those are some of the tips offered for the huge crowd of revelers expected in Times Square for what could be one of the coldest New Year's Eve ball drops on record.

Brutal weather has iced plans for scores of events in the Northeast from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day, but not in New York City, where people will start gathering in Times Square up to nine hours before the famous ball drop.

"Hundreds of thousands have withstood very cold weather over the years for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we expect this year to be no different," said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance which puts on the event.

The coldest New Year's Eve in Times Square came in 1917, when it was 1 degree at midnight. This year, the forecast is for 11 degrees with a wind chill around zero, which would tie for second with 1962.

City and state health officials are advising people to cover all exposed skin, and wear a hat, scarf and gloves. Drinking alcohol is discouraged because it causes the body to lose heat faster.

Extra New York Fire Department personnel are going to be on hand to provide medical support and a National Weather Service meteorologist will be on site with the city's emergency management officials to monitor weather conditions.

In other areas gripped by the cold, some events are being canceled or reconsidered. The annual Lobster Dip at Old Orchard Beach in Maine has been rescheduled for the first time in 30 years.

Organizers of the Penguin Plunge in Narragansett, Rhode Island, say it's still on for New Year's Day but advised the thousands of expected participants to "use their good judgment" and avoid taking the plunge if they have a medical condition or have been sick.

In Philadelphia, officials are taking a wait-and-see approach to whether they should hold the annual New Year's Day Mummers Parade, which features thousands of performers in colorful costumes adorned with sequins and feathers strutting through the streets.

The village of Orchard Park near Buffalo, New York, has canceled its New Year's Eve event because subzero temperatures have been forecast. "With frigid weather, the chance of a water line break is higher, and I'd rather have my public works crew fixing it than hoisting a ball up to drop," said Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton.

At Long Lake in the heart of New York state's Adirondack Park, intrepid souls in swimsuits or funny costumes will jump into frigid water through a hole cut by the fire department for the fifth annual Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for High Peaks Hospice. With temperatures expected to top out around 13 degrees, the rescue squad will be checking participants' blood pressure and buses will provide warm shelter, said Alexandra Roalsvig, the town's director of recreation and tourism.

"People get excited about the cold here; we grew up with it," Roalsvig said. "We're counting on a good cold winter and snow because we're so reliant on snowmobiling for the winter economy."

