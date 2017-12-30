Prepare For A Cold New Year's Weekend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Prepare For A Cold New Year's Weekend

Posted: Updated:

Bundle up, Green Country! The Arctic Express has arrived, and we are in for bone-chilling cold over this New Year’s weekend.

A strong cold front continues to move south across the state on this Saturday, bringing what looks like a prolonged stretch of below freezing temperatures. Areas of freezing drizzle will also be possible through mid to late morning. While widespread impacts are not expected, a few slick spots could develop particularly on bridges and overpasses, so just be aware and drive carefully this morning!

I’d expect temperatures to hold in the 20s throughout the day across northeast Oklahoma, with wind chills in the low teens and single digits! That front will get hung up a bit in far southeast Oklahoma, where temperatures will hold in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Additional light precipitation is expected late tonight into early Sunday morning across eastern Oklahoma, in the form of a light freezing drizzle/sleet/snow mix. Any accumulation will again be very minor, with the best chance for a glaze of ice or perhaps a half-inch of snow looking to come across far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma. Once again, a few slick spots could develop by early Sunday morning so just be aware!

But the much bigger story this weekend is the brutal cold settling in across eastern Oklahoma. Temperatures will struggle to climb past the low 20s on New Year’s Eve Sunday with wind chills in the single digits during the day. And by the time the clock strikes midnight Sunday night to ring in the new year, we’re looking at temperatures approaching the single digits with wind chills BELOW zero!

New Year’s Day looks like one of the coldest we’ve had in a long time, as high temperatures won’t get out of the teens across Green Country! The frigid below freezing temperatures will continue into Tuesday as well, before we get a chance to climb *just* above freezing by Wednesday.

This is some dangerous, pipe-bursting type cold for the holiday weekend, so please be properly prepared! Make sure your loved ones that don’t have access to warm places are taken care of, and make sure to keep those furry friends inside as well!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.