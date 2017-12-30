Prepare For A Cold New Year's Weekend

Bundle up, Green Country! The Arctic Express has arrived, and we are in for bone-chilling cold over this New Year’s weekend.



A strong cold front continues to move south across the state on this Saturday, bringing what looks like a prolonged stretch of below freezing temperatures. Areas of freezing drizzle will also be possible through mid to late morning. While widespread impacts are not expected, a few slick spots could develop particularly on bridges and overpasses, so just be aware and drive carefully this morning!



I’d expect temperatures to hold in the 20s throughout the day across northeast Oklahoma, with wind chills in the low teens and single digits! That front will get hung up a bit in far southeast Oklahoma, where temperatures will hold in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.



Additional light precipitation is expected late tonight into early Sunday morning across eastern Oklahoma, in the form of a light freezing drizzle/sleet/snow mix. Any accumulation will again be very minor, with the best chance for a glaze of ice or perhaps a half-inch of snow looking to come across far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma. Once again, a few slick spots could develop by early Sunday morning so just be aware!



But the much bigger story this weekend is the brutal cold settling in across eastern Oklahoma. Temperatures will struggle to climb past the low 20s on New Year’s Eve Sunday with wind chills in the single digits during the day. And by the time the clock strikes midnight Sunday night to ring in the new year, we’re looking at temperatures approaching the single digits with wind chills BELOW zero!



New Year’s Day looks like one of the coldest we’ve had in a long time, as high temperatures won’t get out of the teens across Green Country! The frigid below freezing temperatures will continue into Tuesday as well, before we get a chance to climb *just* above freezing by Wednesday.



This is some dangerous, pipe-bursting type cold for the holiday weekend, so please be properly prepared! Make sure your loved ones that don’t have access to warm places are taken care of, and make sure to keep those furry friends inside as well!