Tulsa Man Arrested After 3-Year-Old Found Alone In Restaurant

Tulsa police arrested a man for child neglect after they say he attempted to drive drunk and then left his three-year-old niece alone at a Texas Roadhouse.

Police say Jesse Jackson was seen dragging the little girl from the car by her hair across the parking lot. Police say he then left her in the restaurant alone when he went to the back room and went through some of the employees’ belongings.

Police say he found a gun and car keys to a jeep, which he then drove around the parking lot before being arrested.