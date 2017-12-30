Second Suspect Arrested In Chase, Shooting Involving TPD

Tulsa police say a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint, stole her car and then shot at police Tuesday is on his way to the Tulsa County Jail.

Tulsa police arrested 18-year-old Michael Newlin Saturday morning on warrants of armed robbery and shooting with intent to kill.

Related Story: Police Identify Second Suspect In Chase, Shooting Involving TPD

Police arrested the other man involved in the crime Tuesday.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies say two men pulled a gun on the driver early Tuesday morning, kicked her out of the car and drove away.