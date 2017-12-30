Second Suspect Arrested In Chase, Shooting Involving TPD - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Second Suspect Arrested In Chase, Shooting Involving TPD

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police say a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint, stole her car and then shot at police Tuesday is on his way to the Tulsa County Jail.

Tulsa police arrested 18-year-old Michael Newlin Saturday morning on warrants of armed robbery and shooting with intent to kill.

Related Story: Police Identify Second Suspect In Chase, Shooting Involving TPD

Police arrested the other man involved in the crime Tuesday.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies say two men pulled a gun on the driver early Tuesday morning, kicked her out of the car and drove away.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.