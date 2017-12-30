Cold front bringing dangerous wind chills, freezing drizzle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A strong Arctic cold front sweeping through parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas is expected to send temperatures plummeting into single digits over the New Year's weekend and bring the chance of freezing drizzle and snow in both states.

By Saturday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service says the front will cause wind chills to fall into single digits across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Forecasters say light freezing drizzle or snow will also be possible overnight in parts of southeast and east central Oklahoma and throughout west-central Arkansas.

The weather service says the lowest readings will likely be recorded on New Year's morning, with values ranging from zero in far southeast Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas to around 15 degrees below zero in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.