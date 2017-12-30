2 Las Vegas security guards fatally shot in hotel-casino

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Chemical reactions are threatening to discolor and deform the surface of Georgia O'Keeffe's famously vibrant paintings.

Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down fire escapes to safety.

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

The Justice Department is putting its attempt to ban transgender military enlistment on hold.

Authorities say an employee walked into a Los Angeles-area law firm and shot two men, killing one and injuring one.

Two security guards were fatally shot Saturday while investigating a disturbance in a room at a hotel-casino and the alleged shooter is facing critical injuries after turning the gun on himself.

The daughter of Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner has died after a weeklong hospital stay for a heart attack.

The brother-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr. and a founding member of The Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change has died.

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

A law enforcement official says police in Los Angeles have arrested a man they suspect made a hoax phone call that resulted in a fatal police shooting in Kansas.

(Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Metropolitan Police Department officers were called sometime after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, to investigate reports of a shooting at Arizona Charlie's casino-hotel in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Two Las Vegas security guards were fatally shot Saturday while investigating a disturbance in a room at a hotel-casino and the suspected shooter is facing critical injuries after turning the gun on himself, police said.

The gunman's motive wasn't known but investigators believe it was an isolated incident.

"I want you to know right now that this has nothing to do with terrorism," Capt. Robert Plummer told reporters outside the scene of the shooting.

The shooting happened before 7 a.m. at Arizona Charlie's Decatur, which is located west of the Las Vegas Strip. According to police, the suspect, Christopher Olague, ran from the hotel-casino after the shooting and into a nearby neighborhood where he tried to enter two homes but the residents were able to keep him out.

Police found him in a laundry room accessible through a garage of the second home after he appeared to have shot himself in the head, Lt. Dan McGrath said.

According to McGrath, Olague tried to enter the first home with the intention of stealing a car and also tried to take a vehicle on the street.

Police described Olague's condition as a "non-survivable wound."

The victims' identities were not released. Police said the uniformed security guards were a man and a woman in their 40s and that one was armed. Their identities and their causes of death will be released by Clark County Coroner's Office.

McGrath said the circumstances of what happened in the hotel room still unclear.

The hotel-casino's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The shooting comes a day before law enforcement officers expect tens of thousands of New Year's Eve revelers on the Strip and three months after the city dealt with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Officials have been trying to reassure residents and visitors that the city is safe, especially in the wake of the Oct. 1 shooting. A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more after he shattered the windows of his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on the Strip and unleashed gunfire on a country music festival below. He then killed himself.

