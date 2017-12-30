Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Power Outage

PSO says 563 customers are without electricity in the area of N. Lewis Ave. and Haskell Street after a car crashed into a power pole Saturday afternoon.

Police say the driver of the car was having a medical issue before crashing into the power pole, which snapped the pole and left it hanging at about a 45-degree angle.

Police blocked N. Lewis at Independence due to the snapped pole.

A PSO spokesman says they've been able to reroute power around the problem and only 563 customers were without power as of 5:23 p.m. Saturday. That number dropped drastically from an initial 1,600 that were without power due to the crash. The spokesman says they should have most of those back on shortly after 6 p.m., but there will still be 32 customers without power until the power pole is replaced.

He did not have an estimate for those 32 customers.

We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as we receive more information.