Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Power Outage

News

Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Power Outage

TULSA, Oklahoma -

PSO says 563 customers are without electricity in the area of N. Lewis Ave. and Haskell Street after a car crashed into a power pole Saturday afternoon.

Police say the driver of the car was having a medical issue before crashing into the power pole, which snapped the pole and left it hanging at about a 45-degree angle.

Police blocked N. Lewis at Independence due to the snapped pole.

A PSO spokesman says they've been able to reroute power around the problem and only 563 customers were without power as of 5:23 p.m. Saturday. That number dropped drastically from an initial 1,600 that were without power due to the crash. The spokesman says they should have most of those back on shortly after 6 p.m., but there will still be 32 customers without power until the power pole is replaced. 

He did not have an estimate for those 32 customers. 

We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
