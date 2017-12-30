Wind Chill Advisory Issued Ahead Of Bitter Cold

People throughout Green Country are dealing with a blast of cold air right now and it's going to get colder Saturday night.

Meteorologist Stacia Knight has been tracking the dropping temperatures and a system that could bring some wintery precipitation.

Freezing drizzle could continue Saturday evening across southeastern Oklahoma.

Some areas could see a flurry or sleet pellet floating by Saturday night but as we get to about 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday morning, snow chances increase.

It is bitter cold and wind chill advisories have been issued.

Sunday morning, wind chills will range from zero to five below.

Wind chills will be even colder Monday morning.

