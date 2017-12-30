OSBI Investigates Inmate Death At Latimer County Jail - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OSBI Investigates Inmate Death At Latimer County Jail

LATIMER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation says it's investigating the death of a 45-year-old inmate at the Latimer County Jail. 

OSBI says the inmate was pronounced dead by jail doctors just after 2 p.m. Saturday, December 30.

Agents say the inmate requested a shaving razor and soap to shave on Saturday just after noon. 

Shortly after being given shaving utensils, a detention deputy saw on video what he described as suspicious movements inside the inmate's cell, agents say.

When the deputy checked on the inmate, he saw blood on him and inside the cell. The inmate was transported to the Latimer County Memorial Hospital with lacerations to his neck and wrists, agents say. 

He was pronounced dead a little after 2 p.m. 

Latimer County Sheriff Jesse James requested OSBI investigate the death, and an OSBI agent spent the day collective evidence, documenting the scene and interviewing witnesses, OSBI says.

The inmate's name will be released once next of kin has been notified. 

The inmate was booked Friday, December 29, 2017, for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and felony possession of a firearm. 

