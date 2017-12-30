TPD Investigates Shooting In Shopping Center Parking Lot

Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting outside of a shopping center.

Witnesses told officers they saw people in two cars exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of Dick's Sporting Goods on 71st and Highway 169.

They say one of the cars then fled south on the highway toward the Creek Turnpike as the other car followed.

When troopers caught up with one of the drivers, she told them she was meeting someone in the parking lot when the shots rang out.

That driver was detained and told police she intended to pass off a vegetable substance as marijuana and sell it.

She was not arrested.